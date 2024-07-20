Teenager nabbed in the UK in connection with ransomware attacks against US firms

West Midlands Police has announced that it has arrested a 17-year-old boy from Walsall in the West Midlands, UK, in connection with an online cybercrime group that has been targeting US firms with ransomware attacks and gaining access to computer networks.

What's interesting is that the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midland (ROCUWM) was joined by the National Crime Agency in coordination with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) when arresting the boy at his address on Thursday, July 18th.

The police said that the arrest was made in relation to a hacking group that targeted major companies, including MGM Resorts. A hacking group known as Scattered Spider previously claimed that attack.

Commenting on the arrest, MGM Resorts said:

"We’re proud to have assisted law enforcement in locating and arresting one of the alleged criminals responsible for the cyber attack against MGM Resorts and many others. We know first-hand the damage these criminals can do and the importance of working with law enforcement to fight back. By voluntarily shutting down our systems, refusing to pay a ransom and working with law enforcement on their investigation and response, the message to criminals was clear: it’s not worth it."

Microsoft, which assisted in this arrest, also provided comment on the case and said that the arrest sends a strong message to cyber criminals. It said that it's committed to working with the public and private sectors to combat cyber threats.

The police said that the suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of Blackmail and Computer Misuse Act offenses but has been released on bail while inquiries continue. Additionally, the police said that evidence, including several digital devices, was recovered at the boy's address; these will undergo forensic examination to help in the case.

Source: West Midlands Police