Terminator: Resistance Complete Edition will be assigned to the Xbox Series X/S on Oct. 27

Way back in 2019, developer Teyon released Terminator: Resistance, a first person shooter based on the first movie in the Terminator franchise, and specifically on the future war sequences shown in the film. The game was released on Microsoft's Xbox One console, along with the PlayStation 4 and the PC.

Since then, both the PC and the PlayStation 5 versions have seen "enhanced editions" of the game released with higher-end graphics. Today, Teyon finally announced this enhanced edition is coming to the Xbox Series S and X console, along with new content, with the release of Terminator: Resistance - Complete Collection.

Here's the breakdown of what to expect from the main campaign in the game:

RESIST THE MACHINES! - Fight against a selection of iconic enemies from the films, including the T-800, as well as a host of enemies that are brand new to the Terminator universe.

EQUIP AN ARSENAL OF PLASMA WEAPONRY​ - Run and gun or sneak and hack through sprawling environments! The world isn’t as forgiving as it used to be so you’ll need to search for scraps to trade and craft.

CHANGE THE FATE OF MANKIND! - Protect a motley crew of survivors, each with their own motivations and backstories. The actions you take throughout the game will impact their survival and change the ending you get.

The Complete Collection will also add a new mini-campaign that was not a part of the original Xbox One release, Annihilation Line. It adds over four hours of new gameplay as your character fights the Terminators alongside Kyle Reese, before he goes back in time to save Sarah Connor from the T-800 Terminator.

Speaking of which, the Complete Collection also adds a new Infiltrator Mode, where you get to play as a T-800 taking out the Resistance.

Terminator: Resistance - Complete Collection is due for release for digital and physical disk on October 27. If you own the digital version of the game for the Xbox One and play it on your Xbox Series X or S console, you can get a free upgrade that brings the enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance and the Infiltrator Mode for free on September 27. Those same game owners can get the Complete Edition, with the new Annihilation Line campaign, on the Microsoft Store for a discounted price of $14.49.

