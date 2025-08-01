Tesla faces a $345 million verdict over fatal Autopilot crash in 2019

A fatal crash of the Tesla Autopilot system in 2019 has led to a significant legal battle. As reported by CNBC, Attorneys for the plaintiffs have demanded a substantial $345 million in compensation, including $109 million in compensatory damages and $236 million in punitive damages.

Tragically, this crash dates back to 2019 in Key Largo, Florida, when George McGee was driving his Tesla Model S with the Enhanced Autopilot system engaged. Enhanced Autopilot is a paid option on Tesla cars that brings advanced features like auto steering, Navigate on Autopilot, and Summon.

McGee says he dropped his phone while driving and scrambled to pick it up, believing that the Enhanced Autopilot would automatically brake if an obstacle appeared. However, he sped through an intersection at over 60 mph and crashed into a parked car and its nearby owners.

In this crash, 22-year-old Naibel Benavides died at the scene from severe injuries. Her body was discovered approximately 75 feet from the impact point, highlighting the collision's force. Her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, survived but sustained serious injuries, including broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

Angulo is pursuing compensation for his medical costs and emotional distress, while Benavides' family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit seeking damages for pain, suffering, and punitive penalties.

McGee was charged in October 2019 with careless driving, but Benavides' family could settle with him in the same year.

Lawyers argue that Tesla's Autopilot system had dangerous defects and both the EV maker and CEO Elon Musk have made false statements to customers, shareholders, and the public. Tesla attorneys said the EV maker informs customers about how to use the Autopilot and other features, and George McGee's driving was to blame for the collision.

Judge Beth Bloom in the Miami court allowed the case to move ahead to trial. She wrote in an order that "A reasonable jury could find that Tesla acted in reckless disregard of human life for the sake of developing their product and maximizing profit."

The accuracy of Tesla's Autopilot system has sparked numerous concerns and questions to date. Consequently, Texas residents have protested against the launch of Tesla's robotaxi service over safety issues.