Thanks to the Trump tariffs, Framework has paused US sales of some laptops

Framework recently announced that it is temporarily stopping the US sales of certain laptops, specifically the base Framework Laptop 13 (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). The company, in an X post, cited the new tariffs that President Trump imposed just days ago, on April 5.

Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them. — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) April 7, 2025

When questioned about why it was pausing sales in the US, the company claimed that it priced its laptops when the import tariffs on Taiwan were 0%.

Now that there's a baseline 10% tariff on all foreign-origin goods, the company says, "we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss," adding that it is not alone in this decision, as other manufacturers have taken similar measures but aren't open about it.

The "reciprocal" tariffs that Trump introduced have hit the tech industry very hard. Many tech companies were notably affected: Tesla's stock fell by 43%, Nvidia's by 30%, Apple's by 27%, Alphabet's by 23%, Amazon's by 21%, Microsoft's by 16%, and Meta Platforms' by 14%.

Nintendo's launch of the Switch 2 console coincided with the introduction of tariffs ranging from 34% to 49% on imports from countries like China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, where Nintendo sources components. Since Nintendo did not account for the tariffs in its pricing, this caused the company to pause US pre-orders to assess the impact of the tariffs.

Framework and Nintendo are not the only companies affected by the tariffs. You can check out our report on how, thanks to Trump, you could be paying more for your next Samsung device since the South Korean tech giant does not have an assembly line in the US.

And for your next iPhone, you could also be paying as much as $2,300, with the price possibly shooting up to the $30K to $100K range if all the components were made in the US.