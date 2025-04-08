When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Thanks to the Trump tariffs, Framework has paused US sales of some laptops

Neowin · with 0 comments

Framework Laptop 13

Framework recently announced that it is temporarily stopping the US sales of certain laptops, specifically the base Framework Laptop 13 (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). The company, in an X post, cited the new tariffs that President Trump imposed just days ago, on April 5.

When questioned about why it was pausing sales in the US, the company claimed that it priced its laptops when the import tariffs on Taiwan were 0%.

Now that there's a baseline 10% tariff on all foreign-origin goods, the company says, "we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss," adding that it is not alone in this decision, as other manufacturers have taken similar measures but aren't open about it.

The "reciprocal" tariffs that Trump introduced have hit the tech industry very hard. Many tech companies were notably affected: Tesla's stock fell by 43%, Nvidia's by 30%, Apple's by 27%, Alphabet's by 23%, Amazon's by 21%, Microsoft's by 16%, and Meta Platforms' by 14%.

Nintendo's launch of the Switch 2 console coincided with the introduction of tariffs ranging from 34% to 49% on imports from countries like China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, where Nintendo sources components. Since Nintendo did not account for the tariffs in its pricing, this caused the company to pause US pre-orders to assess the impact of the tariffs.

Framework and Nintendo are not the only companies affected by the tariffs. You can check out our report on how, thanks to Trump, you could be paying more for your next Samsung device since the South Korean tech giant does not have an assembly line in the US.

And for your next iPhone, you could also be paying as much as $2,300, with the price possibly shooting up to the $30K to $100K range if all the components were made in the US.

Report a problem with article
Apple logo on Apple Store
Next Article

Apple's market cap plummeted by $640 billion amid looming new tariffs on China

Meta AI
Previous Article

Meta pushes back on Llama 4 benchmark cheating allegations

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment