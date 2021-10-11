The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is Price Dropped to $20

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 97% off the 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle. 42 hours of prep content to fast track your Microsoft Azure Professional career from top-rated instructors Scott Duffy and Anand Nednur.

This deal consists of the following courses:

AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021

Prove Your AZ-104 Microsoft Azure Administrator Skills to the World AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Full Course

Learn How to Prepare for the Azure 104 Certifications the Right Way AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep

The Most Complete Course Available on the Updated Microsoft Azure AZ-204 Developer Exam with Timed Practice Test AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep

Study to Get Certified In Securing & Integrating Microsoft Azure Infrastructure AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam

Know How to Design Solutions for the Microsoft Azure Platform New for 9.2! Part 1 Foundation Certification Training

Learn About the New TOGAF 9.2 Standard & Prepare for the Certification Level 1 Foundation

Here's the deal:

This 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle normally costs $1,194, but you can pick this up for just $34.99 for a limited time, that's a saving of $1,159,01 (97%) off! This deal is Price Dropped until Oct 17. For full details, terms, and instructor info for the above courses, click the link below.

Get this Price Dropped Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle for $20

Disclosure: This is a StackCommerce deal or giveaway in partnership with Neowin; an account at StackCommerce is required to participate in any deals or giveaways. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site, and it all goes toward the running costs.