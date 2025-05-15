The Ecosia search engine has just come up with a replacement for its tree counter

The search engine that uses its income to plant trees, Ecosia, has just introduced a seed counter system to help users understand their impact a bit better. Previously, Ecosia used to have a tree counter that increased after a certain number of searches, but it was phased out a while ago to put more emphasis on the collective impact represented in the total trees planted counter.

In its announcement, Ecosia said that many users missed the tree counter that used to be present, so it has decided to reimagine the impact counter. The company said that it does more than just plants trees nowadays, so its new impact counter has been designed to reflect this. It said:

“Ecosia has always been about turning your everyday digital habits into real climate action — and that action now goes way beyond planting trees. Today, we support farmers who are restoring soil through regenerative agriculture, protect endangered animals and plants in biodiversity hotspots, invest in bold climate tech, and grow renewable energy capacity to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.”

The seed counter will increase daily when you use Ecosia, but if you’d like to save your score more securely, or view it across devices, then you need to make an account and login on your devices. There is no need to make a whole new account, you can just sign in with Google if you want (I know, it’s ironic).

Once you’re logged in, you can go to your profile page and see your impact dashboard. You can see your level, which you can increase by getting more seeds, how many seedlings you’ve helped to plant (Ecosia plants 6 per tree to account for failure), how much energy you’ve helped produce via Ecosia’s solar panels, hours of tree care you’ve supported, and your impact on the amount of area restored. The latter two impacts are not unlocked until you reach level 5 and level 10, respectively. You can read in more depth about each of these stats on the help page.

Ecosia is not giving up on displaying your collective impact. It has a section under the one mentioned above which says how much money has been raised and where it is being spent.

While the new counter is not as simple as the tree counter, the presence of a dashboard is nice as that never existed before. The new setup also better reflects the other ways users are contributing to climate restoration.

Switching to Ecosia is relatively straightforward if you want to give it a go. You can install the Ecosia extension for your browser to be switched over, or if you’re on Chrome, you can choose Ecosia from the search providers list - other browsers may or may not have it as a choice, in that case, get the extension.