The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered screenshots leak from developer website

Leaks and rumors about a remaster project for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have been dropping for years now, with the original stemming from leaked documents from the FTC v. Microsoft court battle back in 2023. Now, just as insiders claim an upcoming shadowdrop, it seems the primary developer itself has leaked some material attached to the unannounced game.

Images found in the innards of Virtuos Games' own website have revealed the project to be a complete remaster of the 2006-released role-playing game. Originally developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the open-world experience is regarded highly by many fans of the franchise.

Aside from key art and in-game screenshots, there are even comparison shots showing the differences between the classic and remastered experiences. A shot of target platforms has been found too, revealing a PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 release with standard and deluxe editions. Being a Microsoft-published game, it will also be available on Xbox and PC Game Pass services on day one.

According to the Reddit user who stumbled upon the trove of images, the key art and screenshots had been laying just under the hood of the website. While leaked content has already been pulled by the studio, plenty of reuploads are now circulating the internet. It's clear that an announcement had been imminent.

According to the latest insider leaks, the game would have released as a shadow drop later this month, letting fans jump into the remaster immediately after the announcement. The exact release date of the game has not been leaked just yet, but it may be as soon as next week.