The Elder Scrolls IV: Remastered is out now, even includes all expansions

During the special livestream Bethesda held today, the company finally took the wrappings off of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. The 2006-released classic is coming with a horde of new features and updated elements, and as a surprise, the experience has already released as a shadowdrop. Watch the official trailer above.

The project has been developed by Virtuos in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios. It's a special project too, where the original Gamebryo engine is still alive and kicking within the game, but it's the Unreal Engine 5 that's powering the visuals and modern upgrades.

The remaster has overhauled visuals, modernized combat, new character customization options, combat animations, leveling, and many more upgrades.

"Since its initial launch in 2006, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has helped shape and define the RPG genre," says the studio. "Now, nearly 20 years later, it has been remastered from the ground up for fans both new and old. Experience – or reexperience – one of the most pivotal titles from Bethesda Game Studios with refreshed visuals as well as refined gameplay, updated for modern hardware."

Here are some of the quality-of-life improvements coming in the remaster:

HUD, menu and map reworks

Improved UI for systems like Persuasion, Clairvoyance, and more

Modifications to levelling, encumbrance, non-combat perks, and other mechanics

Improved enemy scaling

Enhanced accessibility features

Additional autosaves

Revised first-person and third-person camera

Much more

Alongside the base campaign, the remaster comes with the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions as well. Bethesda and Virtuos have included Fighter’s Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, The Orrery, and Horse Pack Armor in the package too.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now available for $49.99 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass for no extra cost.

Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition comes with some additional goodies. This includes bonus quests, unique armor and weapon sets, a digital soundtrack and artbook, and even more horse armor.