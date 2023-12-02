The first Fallout TV show teaser trailer shows the Brotherhood of Steel and big bugs

While a brief trailer for the upcoming Fallout TV series, created for Gamescom attendees in August, leaked in a very blurry form on the Internet, today we got the real thing. Amazon Prime Video dropped the first official teaser trailer for the series, based on the popular post-apocalyptic RPGs created first by Interplay, and then later by Bethesda Games Studios.

The trailer itself looks like the show's art designers have pretty much lifted the art and graphics design of the Bethesda Fallout games and brought them to live action. The main character's name is Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, who heads out from the underground Vault 33 200 years after the nukes fell to see what's going on in what used to be Los Angeles.

The trailer shows off some big mutated creatures, including some rather large bugs and a huge bear. We also get to see people wearing the armor of the Brotherhood of Steel, and one of our favorite actors, Walton Goggins, playing a mutated gunslinger known as The Ghoul. Oh, and there's former SNL cast member Chris Parnell who is playing a character who has one eye like a cyclops.

Vanity Fair posted an article a few days ago that offers up some of the first details on the Fallout show. It's mentioned that Todd Howard, who was the game director at Bethesda for both Fallout 3 and 4, is an executive producer on the show. He said that he was sold on the idea of a show when executive product Jonathan Nolan didn't want to do a straight adaptation of one of the games, but rather set it in the same universe but in different settings.

One more thing; we are also supposed to get the original of the game's iconic "Vault Boy" as part of the series. We will be able to watch Fallout on Amazon Prime Video starting April 12, 2024.