The first Google Pixel 8a update is here, brings a nifty AI feature to the mid-ranger

After months of continuous leaks and rumors, Google took the wraps off its mid-range phone, the Pixel 8a about a week ago. The phone is on sale for $499, the same starting price as the previous year's Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a comes with seven years of software update support, which will make the phone last longer.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Google is rolling out the first software update for the Pixel 8a. The update quietly arrived for the Pixel 8a, amidst the flurry of announcements on Google I/O's first day. The update isn't heavy in size and weighs only 190MB, but it brings some expected set of improvements for the device.

Notably, the first Pixel 8a update brings the latest May 2024 security patch. This ensures that your Pixel 8a is protected and secured against the latest vulnerabilities. But what will catch your attention is the addition of a new AI feature to the Pixel 8a.

The update, as per Android Authority, brings a new AI-powered wallpaper generator for the Pixel 8a. The AI wallpaper generator feature was announced at last year's I/O event, and it was exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, i.e., the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. It uses AI to create a unique set of wallpapers based on user-specified keywords and input.

The AI wallpaper generator, which has been exclusive to the flagship Pixel 8 series, is now available for the youngest sibling in the lineup, the Pixel 8a. Apparently, due to the partnership between Samsung and Google, Google did provide a customized version of the AI wallpaper generator to Samsung for the Galaxy S24 series.

Now, Pixel 8a users can use the feature, input the keywords, and other required information to generate AI-powered wallpapers and decorate their shiny new Pixel 8a. To download the update, head over to System > Software update.