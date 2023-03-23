The Framework 16 is a gaming laptop with upgradable GPUs that's coming in late 2023

The Framework company first announced its plans to release an upgradable Windows laptop in 2021. In 2022, it launched an upgradable Chromebook in partnership with Google. Today, Framework announced plans to launch its second Windows laptop, and this one is not only being made for gamers, but it will have a way to upgrade its GPUs as well.

The Framework Laptop 16 will include an expansion bay system that will allow owners to change out and upgrade GPUs. It stated:

With the Expansion Bay system, it’s possible to upgrade Graphics Modules independently of the rest of the laptop. Since Expansion Bay modules can extend the laptop in both thickness and depth, we have immense design flexibility to handle generation over generation changes in mechanical, thermal, and electrical requirements for GPUs.

The expansion bay could also be used for other laptop parts, including adding more storage. The Framework Laptop 16 will also include an Input Module system. The company stated:

With the Framework Laptop 16, options for the input system are nearly unlimited. Input Modules are hot-swappable, making it easy for you to reconfigure at any time. Input modules come in three sizes – Small, Medium (Numpad Modules), and Large (Keyboard Modules).

In addition, the new notebook will have spaces for three Expansion Cards, and the normal headphone jack will now support an Audio Expansion Card, so owners can switch out different audio inputs.

More details on the Framework Laptop 16 will be revealed sometime later, and pre-orders will go live this spring. The first shipments will begin in late 2023. In the meantime, developer documentation for Input Modules, Expansion Bay Modules, and Expansion Cards are available so third parties can start making modules for the laptop.

In other news, the original Framework Laptop 13 has been updated with a new model that includes "13th Gen Intel Core processors, a higher capacity 61Wh battery, a matte display, improved hinges and speakers, new Bezel colors, and more." You can preorder the laptop now. Another version with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors is also available for preorder.