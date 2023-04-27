The free games on the Epic Games Store this week are Breathedge and Poker Club

Once again, the Epic Games Store is offering any PC gamer two titles to download and keep for free for the next week. These games will remain free to keep until 11 am Eastern time on May 4.

The first game that's free this week is Breathedge, from developer RedRuins Softworks and publisher HypeTrain Digital. This is a space-based survival game with more than a little humor. Here's a quick description:

A massive space hearse suffers a wreck in the deep space, leaving the area filled with debris, coffins, dead passengers and yourself. Survive in this interstellar dump, uncover a global conspiracy, save the princess and don’t break your fingers while tapping the keyboard as you travel around the world (keeping your display on for full immersion is advised).

The second free game from the Epic Games Store is Poker Club. This will put the player in the middle of a pro poker tournament simulation. You can play on your own or go online and face off against up to 200 players at once. Here's a quick summary:

Live the life of a poker pro in the most immersive poker simulation ever seen, with Ultra HD 4K visuals and breath-taking ray tracing. Join a community of online players on their way to the top and track your progress in more than 10 Texas Hold’em tournament modes. Whether you’re a seasoned poker pro or brand new to the table, perfect your play style for the chance to win big.

Again, you have a week to get these free games from the Epic Games Store, so don't waste much time.