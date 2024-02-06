The free Homeworld 3 War Games demo is now live as part of Steam Next Fest

Developer Blackbird Interactive gave the many PC gamers who have been waiting for years to play Homeworld 3 a nice surprise today. As part of Valve's Steam Next Fest, Blackbird released a free demo of the long-awaited next game in the space-based RTS series.

The demo is actually a glimpse of the War Games mode in Homeworld 3. This co-op-themed mode combines its RTS features with some roguelite elements as well. It supports up to three players as they work together to fight against other AI ships in a series of random challenges. Each challenge that is completed by you and your fellow space combat players will unlock new Artifacts that will help to increase your ship's speed, weapons, and power. You can even unlock different starting fleets.

There are four different maps in the War Games demo and the best part is that Steam players can use Cloud Saves so you can carry over any unlocked fleets and artifacts from the demo to the full game when it launches. You can head to the War Games FAQ page for more info. The Homeworld 3 War Games demo will be live on Steam until February 12, the end of Steam Next Fest.

Blackbird has already revealed the PC hardware requirements for Homeworld 3 with a variety of different graphics settings.

The full game will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 8. You can also still preorder the game's Collector's Edition on Amazon. Priced at $174.99, it includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation. You can also play the full version of the game three days early on March 5 with the purchase of the Collector's Edition.

