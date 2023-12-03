The Halo TV show drops its first trailer for season 2; confirms Feb. 8 debut on Paramount+

The first season of the Halo live-action TV series debuted back in March 2022 to somewhat mixed reviews. However, the Paramount+ streaming service decided to renew the show for a second season even before the first season began.

Today, it was confirmed that Season 2 of the show, based on the Microsoft-owned sci-fi first-person shooter game series, will begin on February 8, 2024, nearly two years after the first season started. The first two episodes will debut on that date, and the rest of the eight season 2 episodes will be released weekly.

The date was officially revealed at the same time that Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for Halo season 2. Pablo Schreiber will return as Master Chief, and Natascha McElhone also returns as Dr. Halsey. Variety reports that both actors will now serve as producers on the show.

Here's the official synopsis of Halo Season 2:

Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.

The Halo Waypoint site has some more info on the second season. That includes word of a new cast member, Joseph Morgan. He plays James Ackerson, a character who has appeared in some of the Halo extended universe novels and comics.

As we have discussed before, the Halo show is not meant to be a strict adaptation of the games or the extended universe material, but a show that takes inspiration from those sources while telling its own story.

US residents can catch up on Halo Season 1 on YouTube for free right now, All nine episodes are available to watch until December 31.