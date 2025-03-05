The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann seemingly confirms there won't be a third game

One of the most iconic game series PlayStation has put out has been The Last of Us, a franchise that has spawned two full award-winning games, an expansion, as well as three distinct remasters and remakes across PlayStation consoles and PC. While fans may be looking forward to how developer Naughty Dog can continue the series, considering multiple hints that have arrived over the years, it doesn't look like it's actually happening.

The bad news comes from series creator Neil Druckmann himself. During a lengthy interview with Variety regarding the happenings surrounding The Last of Us TV series, Druckmann received a question regarding the game franchise. The presenter wanted to know whether there was a possibility of a third game coming out of Naughty Dog.

"I was waiting for this question," Druckmann had said, sighing. "I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.’ This could be it.”

While unfortunate news for fans, even if the studio wanted to make another entry, the release timeline would put it quite a few years away from now. Following its Last of Us Online game venture cancellation, Naughty Dog is currently all hands-on deck with the development of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the brand-new sci-fi IP it's developing for PlayStation platforms.

This new project will still be a third-person action adventure experience, but this time it takes players to the future, taking place on a mysterious planet that has trapped Jordan A. Mun, the bounty hunter protagonist. Intergalactic's announcement trailer landed as a surprise finale during The Game Awards 2024 showcase. However, a release window was never revealed, meaning even this project could be years out.

It's unclear if Druckmann's comment about this being the end of the game series is a firm and final one, but at least fans of The Last of Us will have the second season of the HBO series to look forward to, which airs on April 13, 2025.