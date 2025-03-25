The latest Firefox update makes TikTok significantly faster

Mozilla has a fresh browser update for those who use TikTok in Firefox. Version 163.0.3 is now available with a single fix for performance issues on the video platform.

The changelog for version 163.0.3 is a rather slim one:

Version 136.0.3, first offered to Release channel users on March 25, 2025 Significantly improved responsiveness on TikTok by improving the speed of date formatting. (Bug 1954323)

According to users who reported the problem, pre-Firefox 163.0.3 versions of the browser experience "extreme slowdowns," user interface lags, and video stuttering after scrolling a bunch of videos and attempting to open a profile page, resulting in the browser feeling "completely overwhelmed by TikTok's website." Chromium-based browsers, though, do not experience those symptoms. In addition to reports on Bugzilla, there are plenty of complaints on Reddit.

Firefox 163.0.3 follows the two previously released Firefox updates for version 163.0. Firefox 163.0.1 fixed problems with cookie size limits, which was causing issues with login retention and other state-related bugs. It also fixed the non-working Ctrl / Cmd + L shortcut. As for Firefox 163.0.2, it delivered more patches for cookies, fixes for user interface glitches, high CPU usage on Windows (when locked or with the laptop lid closed), and more.

You can find release notes for the latest Firefox update in the official documentation. The browser is available from the official website and the Microsoft Store (for Windows 10 and 11 users).