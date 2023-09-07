The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is the fantasy RPG Spelldrifter

Once again, The Epic Games Store is offering a free PC game to download and keep for the next week. This time, it's the fantasy RPG Spelldrifter, developed and published by Free Range Games. You can get this game from the Epic Games Store for free until September 14 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Normally the game costs $19.99.

The game is a tactical turn-based RPG fantasy title but adds in some collectible card-building elements. Here's a quick summary of Spelldrifter:

With Spelldrifter's innovative Tick System, players are challenged to think of card game strategy in a new light. With each character action, the turns interweave on a single timeline. With mastery of the timeline, players gain great advantage in battle and earn the satisfaction of decisive victory. Select your party of heroes, build your decks, and embark on an adventure deep into Starfall as you search for the entrance to the mysterious Labyrinth!

If you download and play Spelldrifter for free and decide that you like the game, the good news is that you don't have to wait long for Free Range Games' next release. The developer is working on The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, a survival crafting game that's set in the literary version of the fantasy universe created by J.R. R. Tolkien.

Here's a quick description:

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they embark on a new adventure to reclaim their legendary home of Moria beneath the Misty Mountains. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await.

You can preorder the game now on the Epic Games Store for $39.99, and it will be a timed exclusive for that store on the PC. It will launch on October 24.