The latest Pixel feature drop adds faster Night Sight to Pixel 6 phones and more

Google is rolling out its latest feature update for its Pixel lineup of smartphones, along with its more recent Pixel Watch. There are quite a lot of new and expanded features to talk about, so here's a quick summary of what's been added:

The Magic Eraser feature for photos, which Google has been promoting a lot in its most recent TV commercial, is now available for all Pixel devices. It's also available for any Android or iOS phone with a Google One subscription.

The Magic Sight photo feature for better low-light images is now working faster for the older Pixel 6 phones, in addition to the previously released Pixel 7 phones.

The Direct My Call feature, which lets you see menu options when you call a business with an automated response, is now available on Pixel 4a and above phones.

The Health Connect app is now built into all Pixel phones to collect and share data from all your health and fitness apps.

If you own a Nest smart home device, the new At a Glance feature will let Pixel phone owners see when an alarm on that device will go off.

People who own a car with an ultra-wideband digital car key can now keep the phone in a pocket or purse. The phone will automatically unlock or lock a car's doors when you approach or leave the car and it can even start the car for you.

The blog post also talks about the previously announced new Fall Detection feature for the Pixel Watch, letting emergency services know if you are in an accident.

While the rollout has started today, it may take up to a few weeks for all these additions and more to reach your Pixel device.

Source: Google