The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has brought back its massive mystery giveaway promotion for the holiday season again. The game to kick everything off is a pretty high-profile game set in The Lord of the Rings universe. Revealed just now, the open-world survival crafter The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is now free to claim on the PC games store for the next seven days.

The survival title is set in the fourth age of Middle-earth, sending players into the deepest parts of the dwarven mines in the kingdom of Khazad-dûm after its fall to darkness. After being tasked by Gimli to return the mines of Moria to their former glory, players have to explore the treacherous, procedurally generated landscape, gather resources, and manage their dwarf's needs like food and climate while also defending themselves against orcs, trolls, and other beasts.

Being dwarves, mining for resources is a major part of the title, with everything from iron to Mithril being a part of the world for claiming. Base building is here, too, letting players rebuild the kingdom solo or with friends. However, making too much noise can attract some of the aforementioned foes and more.

Here's how the developer Free Range Games describes this 2023-released title:

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they embark on a new adventure to reclaim their legendary home of Moria beneath the Misty Mountains. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store until December 19. The title costs $24.99 to purchase when not on sale. The next game that will go free on the same day is being kept a mystery, but daily freebies are slated to kick off from next week as well.