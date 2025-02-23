The M4-powered MacBook Air reportedly arrives in March

Apple's foray into 2025 started with the launch of the iPhone 16e, which is poised to be a solid successor to the 2022 model with significant upgrades. However, Apple has more products in the pipeline for the first quarter of the year. One of the most awaited Apple products is the M4 MacBook Air, which has been making the headlines for quite some time now.

As reported by Mark Gurman in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Apple is gearing up to unveil the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 chips as soon as March. The company is reportedly preparing its marketing, sales, and retail teams for the product release.

Additionally, the inventory of older MacBook Air models is running low in the Apple Store, a subtle sign of Apple preparing to release a new product model.

"I'm told the company is now gearing up for a release in March and has started preparing its marketing, sales and retail teams for the debut. The current models are also seeing inventory being drawn down at stores — another sign the launch is nearing."

The Apple M4 chip powers some of the company's best-selling products, including the new Mac mini, iPad Pro, iMac, and MacBook Pro. As for the MacBook Air with M4, the device has already appeared in Geekbench with 24GB of unified RAM and a base frequency of 4.41 GHz.

Geekbench Metal, which evaluates GPU performance, has awarded a score of 54,806 to the M4-powered MacBook Air. For comparison, the MacBook Air with M3 chips could score 41,045 in the same test.

But here comes the surprising part: the M4 MacBook Air's performance in Geekbench Metal is a mere 5 percent lower than the MacBook Pro M4, which boasts a Metal score of 57,603. Considering the price disparity between the two models, the M4-powered MacBook Air has done an impressive job on the GPU side.