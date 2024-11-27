The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is now available for just $45

Raspberry Pi has just announced the availability of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. This is a modular version of its Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer and costs just $45. This new product extends Raspberry Pi's low-cost computer portfolio.

Explaining the point of Compute Modules, Raspberry Pi says these devices make it easier for embedded customers to build custom products. Every model of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer, except the Raspberry Pi 2, has led to a Compute Module derivative.

Here are the main specs of the Compute Module 5:

A 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

A VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output

A 4Kp60 HEVC decoder

Optional dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth 5.0

2 × USB 3.0 interfaces, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

Gigabit Ethernet, with IEEE 1588 support

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

A PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

30 GPIOs, supporting 1.8V or 3.3V operation

A rich selection of peripherals (UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, SDIO, and PWM)

It is available with 2 GB, 4 GB, or 8 GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM and with 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of MLC eMMC non-volatile memory. The company said that 16 GB SDRAM variants will launch next year.

Accompanying the launch are several accessories, including an IO Board, an IO Case, a Cooler, an Antenna Kit, and a Development Kit. You can read more about those accessories in Raspberry Pi's announcement.

If you want to buy Compute Module 5, you can do so by heading over to its product page. Then, you can find a link to a local retailer approved by Raspberry Pi, where you can buy it.