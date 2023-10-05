The RoboCop: Rogue City demo is out on Steam so you don't have to buy that for a dollar

We've been waiting a while to head back to Old Detroit to clean up the streets ever since the RoboCop: Rogue City game was first announced. While there are still a few weeks to go before the full game's release, PC players can download the first-person shooter's free demo right now.

The demo is available on the game's Steam page, and includes its first three levels. You take control of Detroit police officer turned crime-fighting cyborg Alex Murphy (voiced by original RoboCop movie actor Peter Weller). You can try to make the creeps of Old Detroit think it over before you take them down.

Here's a quick look at the game's storyline:

The city of Detroit has been hit by a series of crimes, and a new enemy is threatening the public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy project in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop.

Developer Teyon and publisher Nacon will launch the full game on November 2 for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. You can pre-order the disk console versions on Amazon for $59.99.

Nacon also has what it calls its Alex Murphy edition that you can preorder on the Xbox store for $69.99 and also on Steam for $59.99. It lets you play the full game two days early and also get two extra in-game weapons and the Damaged RoboCop skin from the first movie. All preorders get another weapon skin and the Blue Armor RoboCop skin from the movie RoboCop 2.

