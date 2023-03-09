The Robocop: Rogue City gameplay trailer was the highlight of the Nacom Connect event

French-based publisher Nacon held its 2023 Connect online event today. It showed off a number of new trailers for its upcoming games, but the highlight had to be the first gameplay trailer for Robocop: Rogue City. The game is based on the universe of the first three Robocop films.

The trailer (which we cannot display on this page due to age content restrictions) shows our favorite Detroit cybernetic police officer on patrol in a run-down section of the city. Players will see through the eyes of Robo as he uses his targeting vision to take out the bad guys. He also uses his signature gun, along with other weapons, and can even take out the bad guys with his metal fists. We would buy that for a dollar.

As we mentioned before, Peter Weller, the actor who played Robocop in the first two films, is lending his voice and likeness to the character in Rogue City. It's due out in September 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

We also got a new gameplay and story trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. You actually play Gollum as he has to deal with both the good and evil forces of Middle Earth before the events in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It's due sometime in 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Some of the other games shown at the Nacon Connect event were:

Ravenswatch : The fantasy-themed top-down roguelite action game is due on the PC via Steam in early access on April 6 and for game consoles in 2024.

: The fantasy-themed top-down roguelite action game is due on the PC via Steam in early access on April 6 and for game consoles in 2024. Ad Infinitum : The first-person psychological horror game is coming sometime in September 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

: The first-person psychological horror game is coming sometime in September 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. War Hospital : This unusual management game, set during WWI in a field hospital, is coming on August 31 for PC, PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

: This unusual management game, set during WWI in a field hospital, is coming on August 31 for PC, PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S. Gangs of Sherwood: Based loosely on the Robin Hood legends, the third-person action game, which can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op mode, is due this fall for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Which games are you most looking forward to?