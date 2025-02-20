The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might ditch glass for ceramic back panel

Ever since Samsung showcased its slimmest phone to date, dubbed the Galaxy S25 Edge, during the Unpacked event in January, we have heard only interesting details about the phone—minus the battery specs.

Earlier, it was rumored that the Galaxy S25 Edge could measure 6.4mm thin, however, a recent leak claimed that the phone will be just 5.84mm thin. This is even thinner than the iPhone 17 Air's rumored 6.25mm thinness. The device is also said to feature a 200MP main camera, 1.32mm display bezel with ProScaler support, 12GB RAM, Armor Aluminum frame, and more.

The battery is tipped to be 3,900mAh, but it could be priced under $1,299—the price of the base model of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, it was also reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge will weigh less than the vanilla Galaxy S25, meaning it should be under 162 grams.

Now, a fresh report has appeared, claiming that the back panel on the Galaxy S25 Edge will not be glass. It is tipped that Samsung may introduce a ceramic back panel while retaining the aluminum frame all around it.

There is still no clarity if the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a back panel entirely made of ceramic or a mixture of glass fused with ceramic. Regardless, SamMobile adds that it appears to be different than its other Galaxy S25 series siblings which feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Samsung may show off the Galaxy S25 Edge during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025 event in March, a similar strategy it adopted for the Galaxy Ring last year. The Galaxy S25 Edge is speculated to be positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It remains to be seen if the "Plus" model will be retained next year, or phased out after the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge.