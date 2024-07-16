The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra may still be in the works

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip6 at the second Unpacked event of the year. Early leaks suggested that Samsung could launch multiple models of the Galaxy Z Fold6, but in the end, it was just the OG version of the device that debuted.

However, there is still a strong belief in the rumor mill that Samsung could introduce multiple Galaxy Z Fold6 models this year. There were rumors about a pocket-friendly Galaxy Z Fold6 FE, which was expected to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 made for China.

However, in May, a leak suggested that due to uncertain market conditions, Samsung had scrapped the plans to launch an affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 model, touted to be the Galaxy Z Fold FE. There were also rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra model. Then it was reported that Samsung may launch a new Galaxy Z Fold6 variant, named Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, which, as per a reliable tipster, could debut as Samsung W25 in China.

Now, according to a fresh tip from the retail outlet GalaxyClub, evidence of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra/Slim has been spotted, suggesting that Samsung is actively working on them. Adding fuel to the fire, the Dutch publication spotted test firmware for the model SM-F958N on Samsung's servers.

The firmware has country codes KOO, KTC, SKC, and LUC, which suggests the devices are meant for the Korean market only. However, the outlet suggests that the phone could arrive sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

It is also important to understand that test firmware wasn't available on Samsung servers last week, but it is now. This suggests that no matter what, Samsung took a step towards the development of the phone. Moreover, the phones could be developed only for the South Korean market, at least that's what firmware codes suggest.