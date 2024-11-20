The UK could follow Australia's footsteps in banning social media for those under 16

Australia is making waves with its bold move to ban social media for kids under 16, and the UK seems to be eyeing the playbook. The Aussies have proposed legislation that would block under-16s from platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X. With this legislation, they hope to keep kids safe from the ugly side of the internet (cyberbullying and harmful content). Prime Minister Anthony Albanese summed it up: parents are "worried sick" about what their kids might run into online.

If this law passes, it’s not an instant switch. Platforms would have a year to adjust and start proving they’re enforcing the rules. But not everyone’s cheering for it. Critics, including digital industry groups like DIGI, think it could do more harm than good. Their argument? Banning kids might cut them off from online communities that are actually helpful, and maybe teaching digital literacy would be a smarter move.

Now, the UK hasn’t officially jumped on this bandwagon yet, but it’s not hard to picture. The country has been wrestling with its own tech regulation challenges. Its Online Safety Bill has already stirred up serious conversations about protecting young people online. If Australia’s plan works out, the UK might just follow suit, especially since the concerns—mental health, online predators, and so on—are pretty universal.

The back-and-forth between social media companies, kids, and governments is getting intense. Authorities are clamping down hard, with fines and even jail time being proposed for social media execs who fail to protect kids. For example, the UK’s Online Safety Bill could impose serious penalties if platforms don’t keep younger users safe. These companies are now scrambling to keep up.

Social media platforms like Instagram have rolled out features to protect kids, such as age-verification tools and better privacy controls. But, as usual, these changes are coming pretty late, mostly after governments start pushing for more action. Some companies are even considering creating independent oversight groups to help make sure the rules are followed.

At the same time, governments are tightening their grip, forcing platforms to do more. They want to see things like tougher age restrictions and better transparency on how social media companies are dealing with underage users. But it’s not an easy fix. Kids are still finding ways around age checks, and companies still rely heavily on their revenue from younger users.

