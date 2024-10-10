The U.S. and the U.K. are coming together to ensure online child safety

The U.S. and the U.K. have announced a new working group that's aimed at making the internet safer for children. As part of this, the two countries will share ideas and resources so that they can better understand how social media affects children.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said:

“As more children across the U.S. and around the globe have access to online platforms for online learning and social media, there is also increased risk to this exposure. That is why we are taking the necessary steps in the United States, and with our UK partners, to protect children’s privacy, safety, and mental health. We remain committed to combating youth online exploitation and this historic agreement will help us expand resources to support children and young people thrive online at home and abroad.”

There has been a rising shift to online learning, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and children are using the internet more than ever. Statistics show that a large percentage of kids aged 12 to 17 are online and regularly access social media such as Snapchat, Instagram, and other platforms.

This increased exposure raises their vulnerability to various online dangers, such as cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and online predators. The internet can be a dangerous place for children.

Peter Kyle, the U.K. Technology Secretary, said:

“The digital world has no borders and working with our international partners like the U.S. - one of our closest allies and home to the biggest tech firms - is essential. This joint statement will turn our historic partnership towards delivering a safer online world for our next generation."

The working group aims to find effective ways to protect kids from harmful content and ensure that online platforms are safe spaces for children. The group will also look into newer technologies, such as artificial intelligence, since the newer tools are often unregulated and are helpful and risky at the same time, to understand their impact on children as well.

The U.K.'s Online Safety Act, which has already been passed and will take effect next year, will also require social media platforms to protect child safety.

Via Press Association