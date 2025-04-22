The Washington Post strikes a deal with OpenAI to share content with ChatGPT

The Washington Post and OpenAI have announced a new partnership aimed at making The Post's news stories more available within ChatGPT.

Under this deal, when people ask ChatGPT questions where The Post has relevant reporting, the AI will show summaries, quotes, and links back to the original articles on The Post's website.

Both outfits say this collaboration is all about helping people find reliable information more easily, especially for complex or fast-moving subjects where solid reporting really matters.

The idea is that ChatGPT will highlight The Post's journalism across big topics like politics, global events, business, and tech, always making it clear where the information comes from and providing direct links so folks can read the full stories.

Peter Elkins-Williams, Head of Global Partnerships at The Washington Post, weighed in, saying:

We’re all in on meeting our audiences where they are. Ensuring ChatGPT users have our impactful reporting at their fingertips builds on our commitment to provide access where, how and when our audiences want it.

The partnership follows a string of content licensing deals OpenAI has signed with major media outlets around the world, including News Corp, Axel Springer, the Financial Times, Dotdash Meredith, Vox Media, and The Atlantic. These agreements usually give OpenAI the right to use news content to train its models and shape ChatGPT’s responses, including generating summaries and linking to original sources.

But while these partnerships are expanding, legal troubles are also building. One of the most notable cases is a lawsuit from The New York Times, which claims OpenAI used its copyrighted content without permission or fair compensation.

That lawsuit has added to broader concerns from across the media industry, where some groups have started calling this kind of AI training "AI theft" and are urging governments to step in with regulations and require payments to publishers whose content gets used.