The X logo for the rebranded Twitter should look familiar to Microsoft Xbox fans

In case you have just returned from a long weekend without internet access. you may be surprised to learn that Elon Musk decided to rebrand Twitter to X. The new logo has replaced the classic Twitter bird on its web page, and Twitter's recently appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a look at the X logo on her, well, X page (we guess?)

Former Neowin Editor and Verge writer Tom Warren points out on his X page, that the "new" X logo is really just the version of the X letter that's used in the Special Alphabet 4 font. In other words, Elon didn't have to work very hard on this design.

I'm amazed at how many people think Twitter has copied the X Windows logo or some other logo. The new X logo is literally the 𝕏 glyph from Special Alphabets 4 pic.twitter.com/yCuHAF5GXn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 24, 2023

However, Warren also points out in another post that the X logo also looks very similar to another stylized X letter that's used in some of Microsoft's Xbox Series X branding.

Xbox Series X logo vs. Twitter's new X logo. Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/AvFPwfZiRw — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 24, 2023

The X logo for Microsoft's current high-end Xbox console was first spotted in a trademark listing in 2020. Like the X letter in the Special Alphabet 4 font and now in the new X logo brand, one line in the letter is placed in front of the second line.

One has to wonder how much research Elon Musk and what's left of the Twitter marketing team did when they decided to rebrand its service to X, complete with a logo that's not only the exact same letter as one found in a font but also one that looks very similar to one that used by a massive company for one of its biggest products.