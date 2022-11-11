There is no Windows 11 Dev Channel build coming this week

Build 25236 rolled out to the Windows 11 Dev Channel last week. It brought along some interesting changes, including tips for Windows Search and tons of bug fixes for Taskbar, System Tray, File Explorer, Settings app, and more. However, if you had your fingers crossed for another Dev build this week, you're in for some disappointment as Microsoft has confirmed that none will be flighted in these last few working hours.

In the past, Microsoft has sometimes shed light on why a build has not been rolled out, and it's mostly due to a blocking bug or other issues related to quality. However, it has just stated that a new build might arrive in the next week:

No Dev release this week, should be back at it next week! — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) November 10, 2022

Of course, no one in the Windows Insider Program is entitled to receiving Dev builds on a regular basis, but this sort of transparency is appreciated by those who are accustomed to more frequent flights and stay online, so they can quickly install updates and dig into what's new. However, there's still the Beta build that came out just a few hours ago if you are on that channel.

Microsoft hasn't detailed what features we can expect in the next Dev build, though the screen-recording capabilities for the Snipping Tool teased recently would certainly be interesting.

What new capabilities do you want or expect in the next Windows 11 Dev Channel build? Let us know in the comments section below!