These are the new AI features coming to Google Search

Google is back with a truckload of announcements at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference. This year's I/O is primarily focused on AI, as Google hosted a separate event to talk about several Android updates. New AI features are coming to Google Search. Moving on from past blunders, the search giant calls AI Overviews "one of the most successful launches in Search in the past decade."

For starters, AI Mode is now rolling out to everyone living in the US, and no Labs sign-up is required. The feature is now powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, similar to the updated AI Overviews.

Google is beefing up AI Mode with Deep Search, which uses the same query fan-out technique but raises it several notches. The feature can perform hundreds of searches to refer to multiple sources and generate a fully cited report within minutes, the company said.

Project Astra's live capabilities are also coming to Google Search to improve its multimodal experience. Similar to Gemini Live, a feature called Search Live will let you have back-and-forth conversations with Google Search about what you see using your phone's camera.

AI Mode will soon be updated to offer personalized suggestions based on past searches. You will get the option to connect other Google apps like Gmail. For instance, AI Mode will be able to suggest events near your stay, based on your hotel and flight bookings.

Agentic capabilities in AI Mode will help with time-consuming tasks like booking event tickets, restaurant reservations, and local appointments, where you need to browse multiple sites to check prices and other details. Google said it will partner with companies like Ticketmaster, Resy, StubHub, and Vagaro to improve the agentic AI experience in Google Search.

Apart from that, AI Mode will be updated to analyze complex datasets and create custom charts and interactive graphs for your sports and finance queries. A new shopping experience in AI mode will help with various stages, such as finding new products and trying clothes on yourself virtually.

Google said these new features will be available to Labs users for AI Mode in the coming weeks and months.