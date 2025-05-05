These two key features will set apart Apple's foldable iPhone from its competition

Apple has reportedly changed its iPhone launch strategy and will shift to a bi-annual release cycle starting next year. Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Slim, Apple is expected to launch its first foldable in 2026.

Numerous rumors have emerged regarding the foldable iPhone. Initially, it was suggested that Apple might opt for a clamshell design. Later reports, however, indicated that the company has settled on a book-style design for its first foldable. Samsung is expected to supply displays for Apple's foldable.

It was previously rumored that Apple was working to minimize the display crease to help its foldable iPhone stand out in the crowded market. A subsequent report claimed that Apple had successfully managed to reduce the crease and was moving forward with its plans to launch the foldable iPhone next year.

Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his newsletter, has highlighted two key features that could make Apple's foldable iPhone stand out from the competition. Notably, the device will feature a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded, corroborating earlier reports. This means that the 7.8-inch inner display will appear more seamless, offering an uninterrupted viewing experience compared to other foldables on the market.

Gurman noted, "Apple looks to stand out from the competition by making the crease less noticeable when the phone is in the open position."

Secondly, the foldable iPhone will come with a better and higher-quality hinge than its competitors. Recently, Apple leaker Instant Digital suggested that Apple could use a hinge made up of amorphous alloy, also known as metallic glass, for its first foldable. Since metallic glass is 2.5 times harder than titanium, it could make the device more durable.

We can expect to hear more about the foldable iPhone as its launch date approaches. Based on current information, Apple may price the device at over $2,000.