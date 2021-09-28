This free Windows 11 install tool bypasses TPM and system requirements check

Windows 11 has some very strict security-related measures put in place that require TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and a CPU officially supported by Microsoft. Microsoft has said it is essential since security is of paramount importance in its new OS.

A GitHub developer AveYo has made a new Windows 11 install script for his Universal MediaCreationTool (MCT) wrapper which bypasses these TPM and system requirements checks. The tool itself isn't new, but support for Windows 11 and the skip TPM check feature were added this month.

According to the changelog specific for Windows 11, the tool will:

Skip TPM Check on media boot via winpeshl.ini file

Skip TPM Check on dynamic update

When executed, the script creates the "AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU" value under "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup" in the registry and sets it to 1 or true. It also deletes the 'appraiserres.dll' file.

BleepingComputer has noted that running the script allowed it to upgrade to dev channel Build 22463 on its virtual machine (the Before/After image below), up from Build 22449. The before image indicates that the site was unable to proceed with the upgrade prior to using the MCT tool as it was running unsupported hardware. Note that the images below are in the 4:3 aspect ratio since it's in VM.

This was necessary since VMs also now need to satisfy the Windows 11 requirements, something Oracle seems to be working on for a future VirtualBox driver.

Bear in mind though that this is an unofficial third-party tool and you'll have to proceed at your own risk if you wish to run it on your daily driver. So it's recommended you try it on a VM. You can find AveYo's MCT tool at the GitHub source link below.

Source: AveYo (GitHub) via BleepingComputer