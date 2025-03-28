This is when you can get your hands on the shiny, new Google Pixel 9a

Over a week ago, Google took the wraps off its mid-ranger, the Pixel 9a, for the world. However, due to a sudden last minute change, the official availability of the phone was delayed till April. Google explained that the extra time was needed to address a "component quality issue" affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices.

This delay prevented store owners from opening the pre-order window, and with no mention of an exact date, interested buyers were left in limbo. Not anymore, as Google has finally unveiled when you can go to a store and buy the Pixel 9a. In the official support forum, Google has announced that the Pixel 9a will be available for purchase in the US, Canada and the UK starting April 10.

Google has also shared launch date plans for other regions, which you can check out below:

The Pixel 9a will be available on-shelf on the following dates: April 10th : US, Canada and UK

: US, Canada and UK April 14th : Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Finland

: Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Finland April 16th : Australia, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia

: Australia, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia Coming soon to Japan

Now that the launch date is set, buyers can get their pockets ready to buy the phone the day it launches. To recap, the Pixel 9a starts at $499 and is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The camera module doesn't protrude and is flush to the back panel, packing a 48MP + 13MP camera combination. Google has packed a 5,100mAh battery inside the Pixel 9a, which is the largest battery ever on a Pixel, even bigger than the top-of-the-line Pixel 9a Pro XL.

The display offers a 120Hz smooth refresh rate, and the side frame is made of metal. It is available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Iris.