This is where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 in Paris

We are just a few days away from the much-awaited, Unpacked event where Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 series, and the Galaxy Ring. The event will take place on July 10 in Paris, which was confirmed by Samsung in an official press release.

And now, the latest report has also revealed the venue where the Unpacked event will take place. According to a report by ETNews, Samsung has narrowed in on the Louvre Museum in Paris as its venue for the Unpacked event.

Notably, this is the same venue as last year, when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. The company sent out invitations to global media and partners and announced that the event would take place at the Carrousel du Louvre, which is located in the basement of the Louvre Museum.

The Carrousel du Louvre is a complex structure that consists of a shopping mall and an event hall, similar to COEX in South Korea. Samsung has decided to unveil its long list of Galaxy products in style at one of the world's three major museums, along with the British Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The venue was also revealed in the video invitation that Samsung released recently. The V shape in the video symbolizes the foldable phones, and when rotated, it creates a glass pyramid, symbolizing the Louvre Museum.

A lot has already been revealed about the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. Recently, a massive leak by an Australian retailer revealed all the colours, both foldables are expected to debut in. Moreover, high-quality renders of the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds3 have also emerged, leaving very little room for surprise at the official event.