This Unreal Engine 5 benchmark "EzBench" is actually anything but easy to run

Last month, Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) became generally available (GA), and using the available toolset, a small team of developers has designed a GPU benchmark with which you can test the capabilities of your GPU to see how ready they are in terms of handling the next-gen engine and its underlying features and technologies.

The benchmark tool is dubbed " EzBench" but that's not because it is an easy test to run, far from it in fact as EzBench features ray-tracing, among many other intense graphics effects. The tool is named such after one of the developers Ezekiel Hauge (Twitter: @Eztheory). The three other developers are Chris Lucca (Twitter: @FlipLucca), Pablo Muñoz (Twitter: @Shikopaleta), and Marius Andre Elgsaas.

Due to the 8K textures built into the benchmark, the developers recommend a GPU with 8GB VRAM minimum, which means low VRAM and low PCIe bandwidth GPUs like the RX 6500 XT will really struggle.

Here is a glimpse of the EzBench benchmark:

The EzBench description on Steam says:

This is a FREE Benchmarking tool with next generation technologies from Unreal Engine 5.

Test your computer versus 8K textures, Cinematic quality assets and raytracing.



We strongly recommend using a video card with minimum 8GB of video memory.



Will give any PC a challenge. While it runs on lower end systems as well, this test will make your RTX 3090 sweat.

To drive their point home, the developers have also provided the screenshot of a GeForce RTX 3090 PC which has managed to put out ~35fps in combination with the Intel Core i9-12900K.

To test EzBench on your own beastly PCs, head over to Steam where you can download the software, but keep in mind that this isn't an official Unreal Engine benchmark.

Via: PCTuning