This Unreal Engine 5 benchmark "EzBench" is actually anything but easy to run

Unreal Engine 5 in action

Last month, Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) became generally available (GA), and using the available toolset, a small team of developers has designed a GPU benchmark with which you can test the capabilities of your GPU to see how ready they are in terms of handling the next-gen engine and its underlying features and technologies.

The benchmark tool is dubbed " EzBench" but that's not because it is an easy test to run, far from it in fact as EzBench features ray-tracing, among many other intense graphics effects. The tool is named such after one of the developers Ezekiel Hauge (Twitter: @Eztheory). The three other developers are Chris Lucca (Twitter: @FlipLucca), Pablo Muñoz (Twitter: @Shikopaleta), and Marius Andre Elgsaas.

Due to the 8K textures built into the benchmark, the developers recommend a GPU with 8GB VRAM minimum, which means low VRAM and low PCIe bandwidth GPUs like the RX 6500 XT will really struggle.

Here is a glimpse of the EzBench benchmark:

Ezbench

The EzBench description on Steam says:

This is a FREE Benchmarking tool with next generation technologies from Unreal Engine 5.
Test your computer versus 8K textures, Cinematic quality assets and raytracing.

We strongly recommend using a video card with minimum 8GB of video memory.

Will give any PC a challenge. While it runs on lower end systems as well, this test will make your RTX 3090 sweat.

To drive their point home, the developers have also provided the screenshot of a GeForce RTX 3090 PC which has managed to put out ~35fps in combination with the Intel Core i9-12900K.

Ezbench

To test EzBench on your own beastly PCs, head over to Steam where you can download the software, but keep in mind that this isn't an official Unreal Engine benchmark.

Via: PCTuning

