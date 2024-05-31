Threads launches new desktop user interface that looks like TweetDeck

Threads desktop version is getting its biggest visual upgrade since launch. The text-focused Instagram spin-off has started rolling out a new interface globally that lets you customize your view by pinning multiple columns to your screen and seeing them side-by-side.

"We’re starting to roll out the new threads.net on desktop globally, so you can customize and personalize what you see. We have a lot of great ideas to make this the best website to share ideas, so stay tuned for more and let us know if you have any suggestions," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said while announcing the feature in a post.

The new Threads interface has been in development for a while now. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the feature earlier this month and said it was being tested. It has visual similarities to the social media dashboard TweetDeck which was renamed to X Pro under Musk's leadership.

The new interface can be helpful for those who want to organize the content they see on Threads and keep track of multiple things at the same time. You can click on the Pin icon in the bottom left corner of the new Threads desktop interface to add more columns to the screen. You can add things like For You, Following, Liked, Saved, Search, and Profile.

For instance, you can have a common user interface to see Instagram-recommended content and the posts you have bookmarked for later access. You can also pin activities such as mentions or a list of people who follow you.

To add a topic or hashtag as a column, type the keyword in the search bar and click on the desired result. Each column has a three-button menu button at the top, where you can find options to unpin the column and stop the content from automatically updating.