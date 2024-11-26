Threads may soon get this highly requested feature

Threads, Meta’s Twitter-like app, is testing a highly requested feature that’ll let you choose your default feed. Users can choose between the algorithm-driven "For You" feed, the chronological "Following" feed, or a custom one. Earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg shared on Threads:

Testing the option to choose any feed — For You, following, or a custom one — as your default. Also making this more visible in the app. Interested to see how and if people use this.

Currently, the app always reverts to the “For You” feed on reopening, which can frustrate users who prefer seeing posts from accounts they follow. Custom feeds, recently announced, allow you to tailor your Threads experience further. However, the app forcing everyone back to 'For You' has been a sticking point for some.

Meta has been speeding up feature development for Threads, probably because of the heat from competitors like Bluesky. Bluesky, which has been marketed as an alternative to Elon Musk’s X, has seen rapid growth, now boasting over 20 million users. This competition is significant because Bluesky appeals to users looking for a Twitter-like experience without the restrictions Threads has, like avoiding political content as a default recommendation. That policy has alienated some users who feel Threads is overly sanitized, even though Meta claims it’s about keeping the platform safe and friendly.

Threads may have more than 175 million monthly users, far ahead of Bluesky, but it's tough to say how much action is real user engagement versus incidental traffic. Instagram, for example, has embedded Threads posts directly into users' feeds, which could be inflating the numbers. The big question is how many of those 175 million are actually actively scrolling or just seeing posts passively without any real interaction. Meta isn't offering a detailed breakdown, so it's hard to figure out how much of this is intentional use versus just users being exposed to the platform through Instagram.