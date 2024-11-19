Thrustmaster and Turtle Beach launch two new peripherals for Flight Simulator

Microsoft has announced that two of its partners, Thrustmaster and Turtle Beach, have two new peripherals available for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. From Thrustmaster, we have the $99.99 T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition, and from Turtle Beach, we have the $129.99 VelocityOne Flightstick.

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition

The T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition carries with it an official license from Microsoft to ensure compatibility. Thrustmaster describes it as the perfect all-in-one flight equipment for beginners who want to make progress in MFS.

The T.Flight Hotas One includes complete flight equipment such as 5 axes, 14 buttons, 1 rapid trigger, and 1 multi-directional hat switch. Additionally, thanks to the detachable throttle, you can use it on your lap or a desk.

Thrustmaster's accessory also has a dual rudder system, explaining how it works, the company writes:

"According to your preferences, the rudder function (rotate the aircraft around its vertical axis) of the T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition can be used with the rudder (Z axis of the joystick) for better control or using the progressive tilting lever for more realism."

You can buy the Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition on Amazon for $99.99

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick

The VelocityOne Flightstick is described a high-precision control stick that has features to make your virtual flights very realistic. One feature that it has is called pro-aim fous mode which lets you adjust the main stick sensitivity to achieve difficult landings with more ease.

There is also a Bluetooth Companion App for this accessory which lets you connect it to your phone or tablet to tweak things like dead zone adjustments and lighting colors. This stick includes 27 programmable buttons, an 8-way digital POV hat, and dual throttle detents.

Like the Thrustmaster, this accessory has also been awarded a Microsoft Flight Simulator license so you can buy it with confidence.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick is also on Amazon at a discounted price of $97.49.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.