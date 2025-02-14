TikTok is now back on Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the US

President Donald Trump gave ByteDance-owned TikTok a breather when he signed an executive order to delay the ban, granting the social media platform 75 days to find a potential buyer. However, before President Trump took charge of the office, TikTok was banned on January 19, leading Apple and Google to remove the TikTok app from their App Store and Play Store, respectively.

While we have heard news that multiple companies, including Perplexity AI, Microsoft, Oracle, etc., have placed their bid to purchase TikTok and keep the platform operational in the US, nothing has materialized as of yet. TikTok is still searching for a suitable buyer.

Users who had uninstalled the TikTok app from their iPhones or Android phones, thinking the app might never return to the US, faced difficulties after the ban was lifted. They were unable to download the app from the App Store or Play Store. To address this, TikTok recently provided an alternative way for Android and iPhone users to download the app directly from its official website.

The good news is that TikTok is now back on the App Store and Play Store in the US. According to Bloomberg, TikTok was the second-most downloaded app in the US in 2024 and is now once again available for download. Notably, data from Sensor Tower indicates that 52% of TikTok's total downloads—exceeding 52 million in 2024—were from the Apple App Store, while 48% were from the Google Play Store.

Interested users can download the TikTok app from the App Store and Play Store. TikTok's return to the app stores in the US is a positive sign for the company as it faces an April deadline to sell its US assets and find a buyer. If a deal is not finalized by then, TikTok could get banned in the country once again.

