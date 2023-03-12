Tiny10 version 2303 brings modern, lightweight, and serviceable Windows 10 to old PCs

Tiny10 and Tiny11 are popular projects aiming to give users a lightweight Windows with a significantly reduced disk footprint and no unnecessary parts. The most recent releases include Tiny11 and Tiny11 for ARM, and now users can download Tiny10 version 2303 based on the latest Windows 10 update.

Tiny10 2303 is made primarily for those with old PCs that cannot properly run stock Windows 10, not to mention Windows 11. It is x86-only (based on Windows 10 LTSC 2021) and requires just a little more than 5GB of drive space. More importantly, version 2303 brings a few notable improvements and changes:

The release includes the component store, allowing you to update the operating system and add new features.

Remote Desktop is included.

Windows Defender is included, providing security essentials without third-party apps.

You can download Tiny10 2303 from the Internet Archive. Note that the operating system is not activated, and you need a valid Windows 10 key (it should still work with old Windows 7 and 8 keys). Also, keep in mind the potential risks of using modified Windows images. The rule of thumb is simple: do not use it if you do not trust it. Alternatively, you can put the stock Windows on a diet and DIY a lightweight ISO using a dedicated guide.