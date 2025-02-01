Top 10 cool and useful features coming soon to Windows 11

Not so long ago, we published a brief recap of the top 10 features that Windows 11 received in 2024. Now, with 2025 in full swing, here are the top 10 features that Microsoft is currently developing for its operating system. They are either publicly available in Windows 11 preview builds or require some tinkering to turn on (unannounced changes).

Note: It is worth mentioning that there are no guarantees that these features will be shipped to all users in the Stable Channel. Microsoft is no stranger to killing things while they are still in the ovens (remember Windows Sets?), so keep that in mind. If waiting is not an option, you can try these things by enrolling your PC in the Windows Insider program.

Available to all Windows Insiders

If you have an HDR-capable monitor or TV, you probably know that Windows 11 requires flicking a toggle to enter or exit HDR mode, which quickly gets a bit annoying when you play HDR movies or play games often. Although you can always keep HDR on, the operating system does not look very good with it. Future Windows 11 updates should enable the OS to detect HDR content and allow automatic HDR streaming.

Does not work yet

I really hate to give Microsoft credit for restoring things that should have been present in the first place, but it is what it is. Users discovered code bits pointing to Microsoft working on the ability to have smaller taskbar buttons, something that Windows has had since the days of Windows 7. The OS lost this feature when transitioning to Windows 11, but now, it seems that it might be back in the near future.

Tip: Did you know that Windows 11 has a hidden compact taskbar? While it is not entirely the same as small taskbar buttons, it gives the OS a very neat, minimal look.

Available to Windows Insiders

I love this one. With the new gamepad keyboard, you can quickly type something using standard gamepad controls like sticks, triggers, bumpers, AXYB buttons, and more, which are perfect for couch gaming when your keyboard is away from you.

Interestingly, at some point, the feature was shipped to all users in the Stable Channel, but then Microsoft revoked it to address unknown issues. I hope it will be back in no time because it is a great feature for PC gamers who prefer controllers over mice/keyboards.

Requires turning on hidden feature IDs

Windows 10 users who are now getting ready to jump off the dying operating system into the unknowns of Windows 11 with some of its UI and UX elements remaining hopelessly underdeveloped should be glad to know that Microsoft is working on several new Start menu layouts.

The new layouts include "Category" and "Grid" views. The first one automatically sorts all your apps into categories like Entertainment, Games, Productivity, and more. The second one lets you have the list of all applications in a slightly different view. Whether these two views can fix Windows 11's Start menu remains an open question, and for many, a third-party Start menu replacement will remain the only option.

Requires turning on hidden feature IDs

If you have a modern laptop, say a Copilot+ PC with Wi-Fi 7 support, you will soon be able to create 6 GHz hotspots for compatible devices. This is not a groundbreaking addition by any means, but it is nice to see Microsoft keeping its operating system modern and compatible with the latest industry standards.

Available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel

I never liked the battery indicator in Windows 11. It is too small and hard to read, plus it is inconsistent with the one on the lock screen. Also, checking the exact battery percentage requires hovering the cursor over it.

Luckily, Microsoft is fixing that. A redesigned battery indicator is coming soon, including the ability to display battery percentage in the tray area. Finally!

Tip: If you do not want to wait, a neat third-party app called Battery Flyout will give you a better battery indicator with percentage support and a few extra features.

Turned off as of right now

This is another small change that Windows 11 needs so much. File Explorer tabs are cool, but the fact that the app opens another window every time I click an external link (like "Open file location" or similar) instead of a new tab just boils my blood and ruins the entire purpose of having tabs.

Soon, Windows 11 will let you choose what File Explorer should do with external links—open a new window or a new tab. For now, the feature is turned off (Microsoft says it needs some improvements), but expect it to be back in the near future.

Available for testing in the Insider Program

Microsoft is making it easier for users to check their PC specs in one place and without switching between Task Manager tabs or various sections in the Settings app. The "About" page in Settings will soon let you see all the primary components like processor, graphics card, RAM, video memory, storage, etc.

Requires turning on hidden feature IDs

Windows 11 has a few neat UI concepts and features like Snap Layouts that let you quickly arrange apps on the screen. Microsoft is now investigating a similar idea, but for sharing files. As of right now, it is not documented and requires turning off hidden feature IDs. However, once turned on, you can drag a file from File Explorer onto a dedicated tray and onto the needed app in a dedicated tray at the top of the screen. This concept should make sharing files much easier and fun, especially on touchscreen devices and tablets.

Available for testing in the Insider Program; requires dedicated hardware

This AI-powered feature will be something every Windows user likes. Copilot+ PCs will let you search for files and images in File Explorer and Windows Search on the taskbar using natural language. There is no more need to know the exact name of the file or its extension. Just type "my presentation about elephants," and Windows will find the necessary PowerPoint file.

Also, the new semantic search will work in the Settings app to help you find the necessary toggle and thus steal my job . Just type what you want in simple words, and AI will figure it out. Very convenient for inexperienced users or newcomers to Windows 11.

These are only ten changes we like in Windows 11 preview builds so far. What things do you like the most? Maybe you think the list should include other things? Share your thoughts in the comment section.