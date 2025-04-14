Trump warns no one's "off the hook," more tariffs on phones expected in the future

Credit: The White House

The past few days have thrown the US tech industry into a state of turmoil as markets scrambled to react to the Trump tariffs that impose a 10% levy on almost all imported goods, with even harsher penalties for certain nations.

The response has been chaotic. Companies like Framework, which specializes in modular laptops, and Nintendo, with its game consoles, were hit especially hard. Framework had to pause sales of some laptop models in the US. Nintendo also delayed pre-orders of the recently announced Switch 2, in order to "assess the potential impact of tariffs."

As the backlash grew, the Trump administration pulled back slightly by announcing exemptions for key electronics like smartphones, laptops, memory cards, and semiconductors.

Now, reports indicate the exemption of smartphones, laptops, and other electronics will be short-lived. CNN highlighted comments made by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during an appearance on ABC’s This Week, where he stated that the exemptions will be short-lived, with new tariffs targeting electronics already in the works. You can read the full transcript here.

Hours later, Trump made a post on Truth Social, where he claimed that no such exemptions exist, as products like smartphones and laptops remain subject to existing tariffs, specifically the 20% fentanyl-related tariffs.

NOBODY is getting “off the hook” for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst! There was no Tariff “exception” announced on Friday. These products are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff “bucket.” The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it. We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People. We also cannot let them continue to abuse us on Trade, like they have for decades, THOSE DAYS ARE OVER! The Golden Age of America, which includes the upcoming Tax and Regulation Cuts, a substantial amount of which was just approved by the House and Senate, will mean more and better paying Jobs, making products in our Nation, and treating other Countries, in particular China, the same way they have treated us. The bottom line is that our Country will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The Trump administration hopes that the tariffs will make the US less reliant on countries like China in terms of manufacturing. Industry executives like Apple CEO Tim Cook have reiterated that manufacturing in China is not because of cheap labour, but due to a shortage of skilled labour elsewhere, a sentiment that Elon Musk also shares.