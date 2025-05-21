TV apps can now poke users for in-app ratings and reviews, thanks to Google

It has been years since apps and services have relied on user feedback to improve themselves. Android, one of the biggest operating systems out there, already lets you submit Google Play ratings and reviews through pop-ups displayed inside mobile apps.

At its I/O 2025 developer conference, Google announced that the same functionality is now coming to TV apps. The search giant is extending its In-App Rating and Reviews API to TV, allowing developers to prompt users for ratings and reviews directly from Google TV apps.

"Ratings and reviews are essential for developers, offering quantitative and qualitative feedback on user experiences," Google said in a blog post. "Users can now see rating averages, browse reviews, and leave their own review directly from an app's store listing on Google TV."

When interacting with in-app ratings and reviews, you can select a rating using the remote's D-pad or send a notification to your mobile device and complete the review. You can post an optional written review through your TV using Gboard's on-screen voice input or by typing from your phone.

You can submit reviews for other device form factors using your phone by selecting the desired device chip when posting an app rating or writing a review. Lastly, the "Not now" button comes to the rescue if you aren't in the mood to pen down your thoughts about an app.

Since the new change is optional for developers, you might not see review prompts in all the apps right away. Google said it is crucial to "first carefully consider the best time to request a review prompt" and figure out "optimal moments within your app" to request user feedback.

Prompts for in-app ratings and reviews should appear when the "UI is idle to prevent interruption of ongoing content." Developers should identify successful user journeys, such as finishing a TV show season or a movie. On the flip side, they should avoid bad experiences like playback errors and buffering.

Google also announced the Android 16 update for TVs at the conference, and its latest beta is now available to developers. The new update brings improvements to media playback speed, HDMI-CEC reliability, and performance optimizations for 64-bit kernels. It also supports the open-source spatial audio format Eclipsa Audio and MediaQualityManager API, which gives developers control over selecting profile pictures.