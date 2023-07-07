Twitter may be adding video and audio calling support very soon

Twitter may be about to introduce a new feature that has been desired by many of its members for a long time: video and audio calling support.

Andrea Conway, who is the Senior Product Designer at Twitter, just posted an image on her own Twitter account that seems to show the ability for users to DM a person, and then switch to either an audio or video call. She wrote in her post, "ring ring".

Earlier this year, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed in his own Twitter post:

Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.

If this feature is coming very soon, it's more than likely that this will be an extra benefit for paid Twitter Blue subscribers, which is priced at $8 a month. That service also adds features such as longer character messages, the ability to edit a post up to an hour after it goes live, and more.

Twitter needs some good publicity right about now. The service has made many of its users upset in recent days with decisions like limiting the number of posts people can read per day. It will also make using the company's TweetDeck feature only for verified Twitter Blue subscribers in August.

It also made people who didn't sign up for the service unable to read tweets for a while, although it has since allowed some of those users to read tweets again.

Meta just launched a Twitter competitor, Threads, earlier this week. Twitter claims that Meta hired former Twitter employees to build Threads, using Twitter's trade secrets. Meta has denied these claims but that didn't stop Twitter from threatening to file a lawsuit against Meta.