Twitter says you can't link to rival social media platforms, you face suspension if you do

Twitter has announced a new policy that prohibits the tweeting of links to prohibited social networks. You’re also not allowed to tweet out your username for rival platforms or put links in your Twitter bio. Violations of this policy will result in you having to delete offending tweets, a temporary suspension, or even permanent suspension for repeat offenders.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

You are allowed to share links to non-prohibited platforms and Twitter has outlined a specific list of “prohibited platforms” to make things clear to users. The list consists of Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post, and Nostr. The company has also decided to prohibit linktr.ee and lnk.bio links as these usually contain links to people’s other online accounts.

“Twitter is where the public conversation is happening, and where people from all over the globe come to promote their businesses, art, ideas, and more,” Twitter said. “We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter.”

Any Twitter accounts that have been set up specifically for promoting the prohibited platforms will be removed. For publishers who cross-post to various platforms, Twitter says this will continue to be allowed. If you plan to continue using Twitter and have any of the prohibited platforms linked in your profile, be sure to remove them so that you’re not sanctioned.