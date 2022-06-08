Twitter will remind you when there's a new product drop from your favorite brand

Twitter has announced a new product for making shopping easier for users via its platform. Called "Product Drop", the feature is aimed at reminding users about drop days, which is basically the day on which a new product is launched by a brand.

When a merchant tweets about an upcoming launch, users will see a "Remind me" button at the bottom of the tweet. With just a single tap, users can request to be reminded when the product drops on a marketplace. On the launch day, they will get an in-app notification 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop.

This will allow Twitter users to be among the first to shop on the merchant website and beat out the competition. They will also see a "Shop on website" button to purchase the item on the merchant website.

Clicking on the merchant's tweet will open a product details page. This page will have all the information you need in order to make an informed and confident purchase decision. Details like the price, pictures, a description of the product, and a clickable twitter hashtag showing what other buyers are saying about the product will be visible.

The feature is only available for shoppers across the US who use Twitter in English on iOS devices. Twitter is currently testing Product Drops with brands including @Dior, @Fossil x @JeffStaple, @HomeDepot, @LEGO_Group, and @unionlosangeles. The capability will launch across more brands and for more Twitter members in the coming days.