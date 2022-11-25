Twitter will roll out multicolored verification system real soon

Just after announcing that it will not relaunch its paid verification service until the impersonation instances are reduced significantly, Elon Musk revealed in a tweet today that his team at Twitter is coming up with a new multicolored verification system.

The new checkmark program could tentatively launch on Friday next week. Under the new scheme, companies or organizations will get a gold checkmark while government officials will receive a grey-colored checkmark.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Similarly, there will be a blue colored checkmark dedicated to individuals even if they are not celebrities but are ready to pay $8 monthly for the service. This also means that the blue check mark will be used with legacy verified accounts. It was previously reserved just for influential people like politicians, celebrities, journalists, and other public figures.

Individuals, if interested can also choose to get a secondary tiny logo. However, they should belong to an organization and be verified as such by that organization.

In a tweet replying to Robert Reich and Crypto king, Musk further noted all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check activates and admits that it will be a painful exercise but still, necessary from the security viewpoint. He hinted at giving a more detailed explanation next week.