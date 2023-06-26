Two new Microsoft Teams features are now generally available for all users

The Microsoft 365 Insider team has been testing a number of new features for its Microsoft Teams online meeting service for the past few months. Today, two of those features are now generally available for all Teams users.

As revealed on the official Microsoft Teams blog, one of the two new features is the ability to customize captions in meetings. It was added to the public preview version of Teams in May. At the time Microsoft stated:

We have introduced a new Captions settings pane that allows you to customize the font color and size, increase the number of lines that are displayed, and change the positioning of the captions in the meetings window. We have also added the ability to scroll through the most recent captions.

The other new feature, which was added to the public preview version of Teams in April, adds a new toggle for controlling profanity use in meetings. Microsoft stated:

With the newly introduced toggle for turning on or off profanity filtering in live captions in Teams meetings, you are now able to control whether you want to continue to leverage the profanity filtering capability provided out of the box, or if you prefer to see every word as they were spoken.

The Microsoft Teams division has already offered a number of other new features in its public preview edition that will roll out to all users in the near future. They include a new payments app for letting businesses take money from clients directly in Teams meetings. It's also testing a new way to allow team members in meetings to work together on writing notes and other content during a session.

Finally, just a few days ago, Microsoft 365 Insiders could start checking out the new support for animated backgrounds for users in Teams meetings.