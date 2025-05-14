Ubisoft attaches release windows to Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake and Anno 117

Ubisoft hasn't had an official games showcase or announcement event for quite some time now, but some information about several of its already-revealed games landed today. The information comes thanks to the company's latest earnings call, revealing launch windows of several upcoming titles developed by in-house Ubisoft teams, including the Sands of Time remake as well as the next Anno experience.

While originally announced back in 2020, the remake of the fan-favorite Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has not gone through an easy time in development. The game suffered two years of delays before going through an entire developer swap in 2022, with Ubisoft Montréal taking over the project from Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. It was revealed in 2023 that the project has been fully rebooted.

According to Ubisoft, the title is now looking at a launch during its 2025-2026 fiscal year. This means the project should be in the hands of fans by March 2026 at the latest, barring any delays. The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is slated to hit PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms with a $39.99 price tag.

The same call also attached the FY2025-26 launch window to other games of the company. This included the two mobile games, The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile, as well as the highly anticipated city-building and management entry Anno 117: Pax Romana.

This next installment in the long-running franchise is adding brand-new features like diagonal roads and buildings to overhaul the classic grid system while also adding modular ship building into the mix.

Unfortunately, it was also revealed during the investor call that Ubisoft has delayed multiple projects that are yet to be announced. These had been major titles from the company's portfolio, though Ubisoft did not name any exact franchises. As the yearly summer gaming showcases approach, there is a good chance that Ubisoft will unveil at least some of these unannounced games for fans.